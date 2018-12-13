Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including Virginia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Del Monte is recalling more than 64,000 cases of its Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers because they could spoil and “lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.”

The recall involves 15.25-ounce cans with a UPC code 24000 02770 and a best by date of Aug. 14-16, 2021; Sept. 3-6, 2021; or Sept. 22 or 23, 2021.

The cans of corn were underprocessed, according to a company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

“These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.”

Del Monte says this is a precautionary recall. No illnesses have been reported.

The cans were shipped to retailers in 25 states, including Florida: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Consumers who’ve purchased the cans of corn should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange. Those with questions may contact the company by calling 1-800-779-7035. For more information, visit www.delmontefoods.com.