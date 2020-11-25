Death of Virginia Beach man ruled as a homicide, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say the Medical Examiner has ruled an undetermined death that happened earlier this month as a homicide.

On Nov. 3, around 9 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Bagnall Road in Norfolk for a gunshot disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they found 31-year-old Joshua E. Paul, of Virginia Beach, inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported Paul to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have not released the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.