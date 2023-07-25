HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A settlement has been reached in a wrongful-death case filed in Horry County after a 63-year-old woman was impaled by an umbrella on the beach in Garden City nearly a year ago, court documents show.

Micael J. Perreault, the woman’s husband, filed the action in Horry County Common Pleas Court against Beach Services Ltd and Garrett Todd. Beach Services Ltd owned the umbrella that hit Tammy Jane Perreault on Aug. 10, 2022, according to court records.

Tammy Perreault was on the beach near Calhoun Drive in Garden City when she was hit by the umbrella, which had been picked up by the wind, authorities said. She suffered chest trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later.

The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed after the two parties sought to have the records sealed and Judge William H. Seals Jr. agreed, saying in a court order, “I find that sealing the settlement documents and amount(s) in this case is appropriate and best service the public interest.”

“The parties acknowledge that this lawsuit has some public significance given that it occurred on the beach and has received media attention,” Seals wrote. “However, the parties maintain that any public significance these claims against Respondents present is greatly outweighed by the potential harm to the parties and non-parties by the disclosure of the settlement and disbursement amounts.”

Beach Services Ltd, which has “expressly denied” liability, argued that making the settlement public would harm its business and other operating tourism-based services in Horry County. The company also said its business has already been “negatively impacted” and that making the settlement public could cause the public to think the company is acknowledging safety deficiencies at the beach.

Attorneys for Michael Perreault called the company’s settlement offer “fair, responsible and proper” in the petition seeking approval of the settlement. They also said he has suffered “much grief and emotional distress” and that publishing the terms of the settlement would result in additional unwanted attention.

A judge must still approve the agreement.