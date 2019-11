NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (NBC News) — Deadly winter weather is expanding its grip across much of the nation.

Record lows have already been recorded in several states.

In some areas, the storm is creating white-out conditions. At least four fatal accidents have been blamed on the weather so far.

Some of the coldest and most severe conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.

