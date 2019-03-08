Daylight Saving 2019: Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward Sunday

Breaking News
(WAVY) – 10 On Your Side wants to remind you to Spring Forward this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time for 2019 is Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m.

This means when your clock strikes 2, it actually becomes 3 a.m. So don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour Sunday.

While some people love gaining the extra hour of afternoon daylight, most don’t enjoy losing the extra sleep.

Daylight Saving is a good time to get in the habit of changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Fire safety officials recommend changing those batteries at least once a year and replacing the detectors every 10 years, even if they’re hard-wired.

