‘Dateline’ revisits the mysterious disappearance of an Arkansas realtor

National
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” Beverly Carter, a top-selling realtor from Little Rock, Arkansas, goes missing after showing a house. When her friends receive mysterious text messages from Beverly, they know something isn’t right. What could have happened?

Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:

On an unseasonably warm September day in 2014, Brenda remembers Beverly telling her she was going to show a house not far from her home. The potential buyers were offering cash.

BRENDA RHOADS: She really didn’t wanna go. She was tired. But she was hopin’ that she’d be able to get a fast close. Because if it’s a cash close, you can also close it quicker.

ANDREA CANNING: So, this is just kind of an everyday, run-of-the-mill showing.

STACEY RUSSELL: Right.

BRENDA RHOADS: It’s a no-brainer, yeah.

Beverly left the office and headed off to show the property to a young couple. 

She told her husband she’d be home for dinner.

ANDREA CANNING: But you didn’t hear from her.

CARL CARTER SR.: Unh-uh (NEGATIVE)

Carl says he started to worry. Beverly had given him the address, so he decided to take a ride over.

CARL CARTER SR: If she’s over there sh– her car will be there.  Well, I went over, drove around there. And there was her car.

ANDREA CANNING: Beverly was not in the house?

CARL CARTER SR.: That’s right.

ANDREA CANNING: So, this is panic time for you.

CARL CARTER SR.: Yeah. I thought it was weird because Beverly wouldn’t leave unless she was in her car.

ANDREA CANNING: Do you call the police?

CARL CARTER SR.: Yes, instantly.

That call set off a frantic search for Beverly Carter. Where was she?

Watch “Dateline,” tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10