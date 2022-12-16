(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” when pediatric dentist Kendra Kay Hatcher is found dead in Dallas, Texas, police uncover a complex plot that leads them on an international manhunt.

Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

At the end of a lazy day, as summer shifted into September, and a sinking sun threw long dark shadows across the center of Dallas, a young man named Hashem Saad had just spent the day — his day off — at home in his father’s place, a gleaming apartment building called Gables Park 17.

KEITH MORRISON: That’s a pretty nice building, huh?

HASHEM SAAD: Uh-huh. I would agree with you on that one.

Just then, 10 minutes to sunset, a white Camry made its way into the neighborhood, a young woman at the wheel. She slowed down and turned in at the entrance to her parking garage. Gables Park 17.

At precisely the moment Hashem and a friend were riding down the elevator.

HASHEM SAAD: So, we go downstairs, you know, once we get downstairs, we open up the doors

And froze.

HASHEM SAAD: You could hear just screaming.

KEITH MORRISON: Screaming?

HASHEM SAAD: Just straight– straight up screaming.

Followed, said Hashem, by the bark of some kind of gun.

KEITH MORRISON: Was it obvious that was gunshots?

HASHEM SAAD: Yeah, yeah. I knew that, like, right away. Right away. Right, when they did– it was– I was like, “really?” and then, tire screeches.

Adrenaline pumping, Hashem raced for his car and pulled out his phone, calling 911.

NAT SOUND: 911 CALLER HASHEM: Hi. Uh someone just got shot in the parking lot of the Gables Park 17. All I heard was screaming and then a loud pop and then I saw her laying on the floor.

Watch “Dateline” Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline’

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 31st season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.