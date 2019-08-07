Cyntoia Brown, sentenced to life when she was 16, released from prison

FILE – In this May 23, 2018, file pool photo, Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, smiles at family members during her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Brown who said she was a teenage sex-trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 is scheduled to be released from prison on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, after being granted clemency. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cyntoia Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women early Wednesday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Brown was released to parole supervision during the early morning hours of Aug. 7, exactly 15 years to the day when she was arrested in 2004.

Related: Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal

In preparation for her release, Brown met with counselors at the Tennessee Prison for Women to design a reentry plan, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction. The plan reportedly includes an updated risk/needs assessment, placement in the transition center and continuing her current course of study through the Lipscomb University LIFE Program.

Her parole supervision will continue until August 7, 2029.

Brown released a statement prior to her release, which reads:

“While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me. I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud. “

Haslam granted clemency to Brown just days before leaving office on Jan. 7, 2019.

Shortly after announcing his decision, Haslam said during a fundraiser that his clemency for Brown was “the right thing to do.”

Brown was 16 when she was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Nashville man in 2004.

Gov. Haslam said his decision to grant Brown clemency comes after “careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.”

Brown was reportedly trapped in prostitution and a victim of child sex trafficking at the time when she shot and killed Jimmy Allen.

Allen picked up the then 16-year-old at the Sonic on Murfreesboro Pike and brought her home.

The two got into bed together and at some point, Brown killed Allen. She claimed self-defense, but prosecutors maintained that Brown killed the 43-year-old real estate agent in order to rob him.

“There is nothing I can say. There is nothing to justify what I did,” Brown previously said.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions,” Haslam said.

Brown released a statement shortly after the governor’s decision writing in part, “Thank you, Gov. Haslam for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.”

The statement continued, “I am thankful for all the support, prayers and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without Him. Let today be a testament to His saving grace… With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”

Brown’s case gained national attention after celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Gabrielle Union and Rihanna all showed their support for the young woman on social media.

Kardashian-West tweeted shortly after Haslam announced his decision saying, “Thank you, Governor Haslam.”

Several Tennessee lawmakers and pastors also pushed for Haslam to grant Brown clemency recently, saying it “is the right thing to do for this young woman.”

“We are here to say thank you to everybody here and across the world involved in pleading for and praying for the release of Cyntoia Brown,” said attorney Charles Bone.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Haslam for his decision to commute the sentence of Cyntoia Brown today. He has yet again demonstrated that mercy, redemption, and forgiveness have an important place in our democracy and criminal justice system… This is a great day for social justice and our city,” Nashville Mayor David Briley said in a statement.

While jailed, Brown has earned her associate degree through the Lipscomb LIFE program with a 4.0 GPA. She is also expected to earn her bachelor’s degree in May.

State Senator Brenda Gilmore said, “Cyntoia is the number one reason that she is getting this second chance because she has grown and embraced all the positivity and progress that we expect of upstanding people in our society. Considering her many obstacles, she has persevered and dedicated herself to personal growth. Cyntoia should be proud of herself, and people of good conscience should be proud as well.”

Executive clemency is an act of mercy or leniency by the governor after a criminal conviction. Gov. Haslam has previously granted five commutations, 15 pardons, and one exoneration.