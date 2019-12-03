Cute, that is: Fans get Seahawks, Russell Wilson to change Twitter photos to Russell Wilson ‘Baby Yoda’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — OK. Seriously! How cute is the Russell Wilson “Baby Yoda?”

The Seattle Seahawks officially changed their Twitter avatar Tuesday to Russell Wilson “Baby Yoda” after thousands of fans fell in love with the image, which combines the “Star Wars” character with the Richmond, Virginia, native.

“Baby Yoda” has been the breakout star of “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” spin-off on Disney-Plus. Meanwhile, the Seahawks star is known for being on the smaller side as far as NFL quarterbacks go.

The image was originally posted by Seahawks blogger Josh Cashman on social media Monday night before the Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game, and it took off on social media.

The image got thousands of retweets and likes, and even Wilson himself joined in.

This Is The Way… pic.twitter.com/JWnyzQHoMg — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 3, 2019