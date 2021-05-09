Crocs giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Monday, May 10, Crocs will give away 10,000 free pairs of shoes a day for five days to health care workers.

The campaign is part of their “Free pair for healthcare” program.

Through May 14, healthcare workers can request their free pair when the website opens starting at noon eastern time until the day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

This builds upon last year’s efforts when crocs gave away more than 860-thousand free pairs when the COVID-19 pandemic began.