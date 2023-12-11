PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Winds that peaked at 150 miles an hour tore through the suburbs of Nashville, producing the type of damage regions brace for during tornado season, but not the holiday season.

Six people are dead and dozens are injured from a total of 13 tornados. Authorities also confirmed warning sirens failed in some parts of Tennessee. Hundreds of miles away, Mercy Chefs, based in Portsmouth, responded to the cries for help. Gary LeBlanc is the founder.

“Here in Clarksville, the damage is just all over the place. So many homes have been destroyed where we’re meeting some of the victims, some of the families that have lost loved ones. For that to happen right before Christmas is just unimaginable,” said LeBlanc in a Zoom interview.

Regina Mobley: Gary, your organization has seen the winds of war this year along with the damaging winds in the Tennessee area. How do you assess the mission so far this year?

Gary LeBlanc: Well, it’s been a very busy year for us. Fortunately, the hurricane season just produced one larger tornado season that is off to an early start. It just makes us very curious about what the coming year is going to hold in store with storms. But in between that, like you said, the storms overseas, our work in Africa, our work in Turkey and Israel and Ukraine all continue as thousands in the Nashville area remain without power.

Some on the Mercy Chefs team may not make it home for the holidays.

“We’ll assess how long we’re going to be needed here. But our goal is to bring normalcy back to the community. So as quickly as we can get them back to normal. We’ll stay until that job is done,” LeBlanc said.

He founded the organization in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. LeBlanc says financial support from his home base is mission-critical.

“And we love our friends and family there in Hampton Roads. This Portsmouth nonprofit goes around the world. And we do that with the support of our friends there. Anybody who wants to find out what we’re doing, in real time, can go to our website, MercyChefs.com. There are links on there if you want to come and volunteer with us in one of our kitchens or if you want to support us financially, there are secure links there as well,” LeBlanc said.