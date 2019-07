FORT MILL, S.C. (WCNC) — Crews battled a massive fire near two fireworks stores in South Carolina.

It happened Thursday morning in a parking lot between the two stores in Fort Mill.

You can see the flames spreading as fireworks explode into the sky.

The Flint Hill Fire Department says the fire sparked inside a container that belonged to “Davey Jones Fireworks.”

Crews have put out the fire and there are no reports of any injures.

No word yet on what caused the incident.