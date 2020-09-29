Cox hosting virtual event Tuesday to discuss digital learning divide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic has created new challenges for students, especially those who don’t have internet access at home, but Cox Communications is working to bridge that learning gap.

The company’s CEO, Pat Esser, is hosting a virtual event to highlight the problems the pandemic has presented in today’s learning environment, and offer solutions for schools and families to close the digital divide.

It’s happening Tuesday at 2 p.m.

If you’d like to register, click here.

