COVID-19: Busch offers free beer for fostering dogs

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Open your home up to a foster dog during the outbreak, and you could get three months of free beer.

If work from home, play from home is your new motto… You might need a little help with the second part.

Busch beer wants to help.

Foster a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue in Minnesota to play with during isolation — and the company will give you cash to cover three months of beer.

Actually, it comes in the form of a $100 gift card, since sending people beer is illegal.

To claim yours, adopt or foster a dog through MAR, submit the details to Busch and collect your cash.

Of course you don’t have to spend it on beer — your new four-legged friend would probably love some treats.

Latest Posts: