Couple says day of their dreams was ‘ripped away’ when wedding venue abruptly closed

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KUSA) — On a day in May in Disney almost two years ago, Aaron Schroeder asked Celina Lopez to be his wife, never knowing the place they planned to get married at would close just months before the big day.

“And I hate wedding planning,” Lopez said. “And every step of the wedding planning process has been so terrible.”

That process became even worse when Lopez heard on Friday their wedding venue was permanently closed.

“They didn’t contact us,” she said. “No email, no phone call, no nothing, we were blindsided.”

The couple had already paid Noah’s in Westminster, Colorado nearly $5,000 to host their special day, and they don’t know if they’ll ever get it back.

The national events center chain shut its doors at all of their locations last week.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2OFgMos

Latest National News: