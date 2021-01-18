Country star Garth Brooks to perform at Biden’s inauguration: ‘This is a statement of unity’

FILE – This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Garth Brooks is joining the star-studded lineup for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

The country legend said “this is a statement of unity,” which is also the theme of the inauguration — “America United.”

“The message they’re pushing is unity, and that’s’ right down my alley, man,” Brooks said Monday in a press conference. “if we’re gonna get anywhere we’re gonna get there together.”

Brooks will join a lineup of heavy hitters for the mostly virtual inauguration. Pop stars Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato are also performing. Biden’s set to be inaugurated at noon.

“I might be the only Republican at this place, but it’s reaching across, loving one another, because that’s what is going to get us together during one of the most divided times.”

Brooks also played at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. He didn’t perform at President Trump’s inauguration due to a scheduling conflict.