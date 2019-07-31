Council in Maryland county questioning Chapman on Portsmouth departure

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman is facing questions from council members in Montgomery County, Maryland about why she left her job in Portsmouth, NBC Washington reports.

Bethesda Magazine reported earlier this month Chapman is the Montgomery County executive’s pick to become their next police chief.

Chapman claimed she was forced to resign as Portsmouth’s chief in March after three years on the job. In a memo, Chapman said bias, abuse of authority and racism were factors in her resignation.

City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton released a statement months after Chapman’s departure saying there were concerns over her leadership as chief. Mayor John Rowe claimed he had nothing to do with Chapman’s resignation.

Chapman has been meeting one-on-one with members of the Montgomery County Council over the last week.

Will Jawando, an at-large Montgomery County councilman, told NBC Washington, “If you were pushed out because you were making change and there was race involved, that’s actually a qualification for me. I mean, I think that’s someone who’s not scared to confront the status quo.”

NBC Washington reports some have expressed disappointment that the county executive is no longer considering acting chief Marcus Jones — who’s been on the county’s force for decades — as a candidate.

Tom Hucker, a Montgomery County councilman, said, “There’s usually multiple sides to every story. I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to talk to her about what happened there and her previous jobs.”

Chapman would have to be confirmed by the council before taking the job. There will be a public hearing and a final vote in September.