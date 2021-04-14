Could Virginia’s latest gun control laws be heading to the federal level?

(WFXR) – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine says he is teaming up with Sen. Mark Warner to bring the Commonwealth’s latest gun control laws to the federal level.

Last year, the Virginia General Assembly passed a one-gun-a-month handgun limit and a red flag law that could take away weapons from people who are under extreme risk protective orders.

Lawmakers also enacted comprehensive background checks.

Sen. Kaine says that could make a difference on the federal level.

“If you could do just one thing, the one thing that would do the most good would be comprehensive background checks. The lack of a comprehensive background check system that worked was the glitch…the flaw that led to the massacre at Virginia Tech.” Sen. Tim Kaine

This Friday marks the 14th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shootings.

Gun control advocates point out a loophole in gun laws allowed him to purchase the weapons he used in the attacks.