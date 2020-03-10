Breaking News
Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for coronavirus after cruise to Egypt
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Coronavirus motel plan faces pushback

National

by: Christin Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Wash. (KING) — Business owners and residents in Kent, Washington have called the old Econo Lodge motel on Central Avenue North somewhat of a headache. 

“The police were here most every night,” said Mark Scarff, the president of a nearby car dealership. “It’s a hot spot for crime, drug activity, buying, selling, using.”

Scarff assumed that when the motel shut down, things in the area would get better. 

Instead, last week he got a call from Kent mayor Dana Ralph dropping a bombshell. 

“She said, ‘I have some really troubling news. I was just informed that King County is purchasing the hotel just north of us and they’re gonna use it for coronavirus victims.’”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage

The motel’s location, on a major thoroughfare at the gateway of Kent, King County’s fourth-largest city, has business owners in the area concerned. 

Scarff and several other business owners on the block surrounding the motel released a letter opposing the location as a quarantine site.

“They have done absolutely nothing to make the building sanitary or safe,” said Scarff. “It’s just not a well-thought-out plan. It’s a knee-jerk reaction.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2VXcNbb

Latest National News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10