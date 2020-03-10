Coronavirus motel plan faces pushback

KENT, Wash. (KING) — Business owners and residents in Kent, Washington have called the old Econo Lodge motel on Central Avenue North somewhat of a headache.
“The police were here most every night,” said Mark Scarff, the president of a nearby car dealership. “It’s a hot spot for crime, drug activity, buying, selling, using.”
Scarff assumed that when the motel shut down, things in the area would get better.
Instead, last week he got a call from Kent mayor Dana Ralph dropping a bombshell.
“She said, ‘I have some really troubling news. I was just informed that King County is purchasing the hotel just north of us and they’re gonna use it for coronavirus victims.’”
The motel’s location, on a major thoroughfare at the gateway of Kent, King County’s fourth-largest city, has business owners in the area concerned.
Scarff and several other business owners on the block surrounding the motel released a letter opposing the location as a quarantine site.
“They have done absolutely nothing to make the building sanitary or safe,” said Scarff. “It’s just not a well-thought-out plan. It’s a knee-jerk reaction.”
