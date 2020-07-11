(WIVB) – 7-Eleven is shaking things up for its annual “7-Eleven Day” celebration.
Locations usually give out free Slurpees, making July 11 the busiest day of the year for the chain.
Due to COVID-19, the retailer says it will donate a million meals to Feeding America instead.
7-Eleven will still be giving out free Slurpees. Just not all on one day.
App users can collect on the offer any time in July. The chain is also offering deals on pizza, hot dogs, and chips on its app, which expire Sunday.
- Coronavirus leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11
- ODU alumnus released after 4-year detention in Turkey
- Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy found unconscious on side of the road after drive-by attack
- NC July 11 COVID-19 update: 2,462 COVID-19 cases reported, highest one-day increase in state
- Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida