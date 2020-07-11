Coronavirus leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H. The coronavirus pandemic has taken away another summertime tradition in the U.S.: There will be no free Slurpees at 7-Elevens on Saturday — July 11 — to hail a date that doubles as an abbreviation of the convenience store chain’s name. (AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)

(WIVB) – 7-Eleven is shaking things up for its annual “7-Eleven Day” celebration.

Locations usually give out free Slurpees, making July 11 the busiest day of the year for the chain.

Due to COVID-19, the retailer says it will donate a million meals to Feeding America instead.

7-Eleven will still be giving out free Slurpees. Just not all on one day.

App users can collect on the offer any time in July. The chain is also offering deals on pizza, hot dogs, and chips on its app, which expire Sunday.

