Corgis take over Portland district for annual fundraiser walk

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC) — Saturday in Portland, Oregon, just blocks away from dueling protests, a different kind of march took place.

Corgis of all shapes and sizes turned out for the 12th annual Corgi Walk in the city’s Pearl District.

The walk raises money for the Oregon Humane Society and Northwest Corgi Rescue.

The Corgi Walk was started in order to raise money for corgis that were injured abused, abandoned or neglected.

Last year, over 350 dogs from Oregon, Washington and California registered for the walk.

“Our corgi lovers are very enthusiastic about it, so we wanted to keep them happy and, you know, this is a fun a joyous event,” said one man at the event. “So, maybe represent the other side of today and give people something to smile about – seeing a bunch of corgis walking around downtown.”