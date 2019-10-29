Convicted rapist accidentally released from Georgia prison now on the run

GEORGIA (WFLA) — A convicted rapist is on the run after being released from prison by mistake.
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released on accident from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville Oct. 25 around 11:30 a.m.
Munoz-Mendez was serving time after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County.
He began serving a life sentence in April 2015.
Anyone who sees Munoz-Mendez is urged not to approach him, but instead call 911 immediately.
