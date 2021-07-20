Congressional staffers and WH Official test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Several congressional staff members, Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan and a White House official have all tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, the attending physician for Congress said Tuesday.

The attending physician suggested that fully vaccinated individuals concerned about any possible risks should consider wearing a mask indoors again.

“The Centers for Disease Control does not generally require vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors at this time,” the attending physician said in a letter. “Individuals have the personal discretion to wear a mask and future developments in the coronavirus Delta variant local threat may require the resumption of mask wear for all as now seen in several counties in the United States.”

A White House official confirmed Tuesday that an unnamed official has mild symptoms and has not been on White House grounds since the positive test.

Two of those individuals, the White House official and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were exposed during a meeting with members of the Texas Democratic delegation.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammil told NewsNationNow.com that a senior spokesperson tested positive after contact with members of the Texas State legislature.

“This individual has had no contact with the Speaker since exposure,” said Hammil. “The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.”

At least five members of the Texas House Democrats have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Washington D.C.

The members all either have no symptoms or mild symptoms according to a release from the House Democratic Council.

The lawmakers were in Washington to make a statement and avoid voting on a bill in the Texas legislature designed to overhaul voting laws in the state.

