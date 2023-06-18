WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday that approximately 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender’s frozen beef Shepherd’s pie products are being recalled.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling the products due to possible plastic contamination.

According to a release, consumers reported finding pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product and alerted the FSIS.

The products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours.

Anyone who has purchased these products should return them to the store or throw them away.

No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products have been reported.