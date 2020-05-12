Company with hair salons in Hampton Roads ordered to pay $1.1M in back wages to employees due to COVID-19 closures

VIENNA, Va. (WAVY) — A national hair salon company has been asked to repay more than $1.1 million in back wages to more than 7,500 employees.

Creative Hairdressers, Inc. operates unisex hair salons in 15 states — including Virginia — and the District of Columbia. Its salons include locations in Hampton, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg, Newport News, Norfolk and more.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland has ordered the repayment of back wages after the company failed to pay its employees’ final paychecks following the salons’ closures on March 21 due to COVID-19.

“By doing so, the employer violated the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and affected more than 7,500 employees. Creative Hairdressers Inc. filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy subsequently, and was purchased by another company,” the U.S. Department of Labor wrote in a news release Monday.

“While the employer’s violations were not found to be willful, its employees are among the thousands of personal service workers in America whose livelihoods have been dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cheryl Stanton, Wage and Hour Division Administrator. “Like many workers, these employees depend on their paychecks to meet their basic living expenses. Even in these unprecedented times, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is committed to ensuring that workers receive their hard-earned wages.”

Creative Hairdressers must also pay $3.1 million to satisfy state minimum wages, 401(k) contributions, bonus program payments and applicable employment-related taxes, the release said.

For a full list of salons owned by Creative Hairdressers, including those affected in Southeastern Virginia, click here.

