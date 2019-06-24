Company will pay someone $10,000 to give up frosé this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer is here, which means it’s officially time to kick back by the pool with a nice cold drink in your hand.

And your summer could get even sweeter — but only if you can give up one of the season’s most popular drink choices.

Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails is looking to pay one lucky person $10,000 this summer. The catch? That person will have to give up frosé.

Company officials say they know frosé – a cocktail made with frozen rosé wine – has been seen as the chosen “cocktail of summer” for years. But they say it’s possible to have fun without the “sticky, slushy, pink concoction.”

“Cape Line is all about living life to the fullest, without compromise,” Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors said. “We want to help someone do exactly that this summer without the hassle, mess or fuss of frosé.”

If you think you can give up frosé for $10,000, Cape Line is accepting applications now. All you have to do is write 100 words or less about what you’d do during a frosé-free summer and send a picture of your ideal summer.

Anyone who is 21 or older can enter by emailing nowayfrose@capeline.com. Cape Line is accepting entries until June 28. You can learn more about the contest on the company’s website.