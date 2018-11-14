Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Company recalls asparagus product over listeria concerns

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Asparagus Spears recall 1_1542200294750.jpg.jpg

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than 1,800 cases of an asparagus product distributed across the country are being recalled. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release Wednesday Pictsweet Company recalled its Steam’ables Asparagus Spears because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

Pictsweet was informed that it had been sent product suspected of containing listeria, the release said.

The recall affects Asparagus Spears with the UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 that have production codes production codes beginning with 2138XD and a “BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.”

The FDA said the asparagus was distributed to 35 states across the country, including Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children as well as frail and elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10