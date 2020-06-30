Comedy legend Carl Reiner dies at age 98

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 30: Actor Carl Reiner speaks onstage during ‘An Afternoon with Carl Reiner – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid’ during day 3 of the TCM Classic Film Festival 2016 on April 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25826_006 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran entertainer Carl Reiner has died at age 98, TMZ reports.

Reiner died Monday night in Beverly Hills, with his family by his side, according to TMZ.

Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous other awards.

He was known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk.”

He also appeared alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.