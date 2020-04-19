Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal’s Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kaepernick is the first celebrity announced for VH1’s second annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms” special, which will air on Monday, May 7. Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony will once again host. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he is donating $100,000 to aid communities of color during the coronavirus pandemic.

He encouraged others to donate to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist disproportionate communities highly affected by the crisis.

The “Know Your Rights” campaign focuses on food, shelter relief, education, personal protective equipment and incarcerated populations to help slow the spread of the virus and provide the resources needed.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionally devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” the former 49ers quarterback said in a video he posted to Twitter. “That’s why we’ve established the ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address these issues.”

I’m donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. Join us in our mission to help address the disproportionate affect the pandemic is having on our communities🖤✊🏾Use the hashtag #WeGotUs & tag @yourrightscamp after you donate so they can show you some love pic.twitter.com/yzcTlvw7mR — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 16, 2020

