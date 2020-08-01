Coke with coffee will hit US stores next year

Coca Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
