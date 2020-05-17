Coast Guard still searching for missing boater near Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — The U.S. Coast Guard released on Saturday that it is still searching for a boater who went missing late Friday evening.

The boater was last known to be about four miles south of Delaware City.

Watchstanders at the Delaware Bay command center received a report that a boater contacted emergency services.

The boater’s friend went missing after their boat capsized in waters near Augustine Beach.

USCG Air Station Atlantic City launched a helicopter along with a USCG Philadelphia boat crew to search for the missing person.

New Castle and Penn Port Fire Departments and members of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are also helping the search relief efforts.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at 215-271-4881.

