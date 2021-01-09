Coast Guard searching for man who fell off cargo ship in Atlantic ocean

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is now searching for a man who entered the water after he reportedly fell from a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning.

The ship is the the 541-foot refrigerated Baltic Klipper which is approximately 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center received a call from Portugal Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Ponta Delgada at approximately 12 a.m., notifying them that a man entered the water from the ship.

Fifth District Command Center watchstanders issued an Enhanced Group Call message requesting mariners to keep a lookout for the person in the water.

The Coast Guard is searching with an aircrew aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and requesting the assistance of nearby vessels to search via the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man are asked to contact the fifth district command center at (757) 398-6390.