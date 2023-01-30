SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell off a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday.

The Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

At around 6:50 p.m., the Coast Guard got a call from a 911 operator about the fall.

A witness at the scene later told the Coast Guard that Garay stumbled toward the cliff’s edge.

“A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen and conducted multiple search patterns during the night,” the Coast Guard said.

Air and surface crews were still looking for any sign of Garay on Monday. The Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action of the Police Bureau, Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau-Mayagüez Zone and Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Services Corps Bureau units were all assisting in the search.