Clean out your closet, it’s National Consignment Day!

(CNN) — It’s time to dig through your closet: It’s National Consignment Day on Monday.

You can find some clothes you no longer wear, gathering dust in your wardrobe, and take them to a consignment shop.

The shop decides what they’re worth, puts them up for sale, and when someone buys them, you both earn a profit.

It’s also a good day to buy some great clothes at a fraction of the cost of brand new at a consignment shop.

You can post to the social media hashtags “national consignment day” and “never throw away.”

The holiday — the first Monday in October each year — was created in 2017 by the real-real, an authenticated luxury consignment store.