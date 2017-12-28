Claire’s pulls children’s makeup from shelves after family finds asbestos

(WCMH) – Claire’s, the popular kids’ accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from its shelves due to asbestos concerns.

The recall started after a Rhode Island family discovered asbestos in their six-year-old daughter’s makeup, WJAR reported. The family fears it could be a nationwide concern.

A few weeks ago, Kristi Warner was concerned about the ingredients in her daughter Mackenzie’s glitter makeup kit, purchased at a Providence store.

Warner decided to send the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina. She was stunned by the results.

“I physically sank, I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home,” said Warner.

Exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, a rare and deadly form of lung cancer.

“Her response was am I going to die? There’s no right answer to that because I don’t want to lie to her,” said Warner.

Warner works for the Deaton Law Firm in East Providence, a firm that has handled mesothelioma lawsuits in the past.

“In the work that we do, we’ve come across contaminated cosmetics,” Warner said. “But you just assume that a children’s product would be safe.”

Concerned for the safety of other children, Warner and her boss, John Deaton, purchased 17 other Claire’s makeup products from nine different states.

Sean Fitzgerald of Scientific Analytical Institute conducted the tests. He said tremolite asbestos was found in every single product.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” said Fitzgerald.

Claire’s issued a statement in response to the findings.

As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.

Earlier this year, the same lab found asbestos in makeup sold in Justice stores.