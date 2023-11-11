(KTLA) — Chuck E. Cheese has announced it will be removing its iconic animatronic bands from all locations, except for one.

That one restaurant — located in Los Angeles’ Northridge neighborhood — is where Munch’s Make Believe Band will be taking up a “permanent residency,” according to an official Chuck E. Cheese release.

A re-opening party was held at the Northridge Chuck E. Cheese on Friday evening, where participants were able to win exclusive prizes and enjoy a special appearance by Atari, Inc. and Chuck E Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell.

While they charmed and entertained kids for decades, the animatronics have apparently run their course as the “Pizza Time Theatre” will give way to new, high-tech features at restaurants across the nation.

“New enhancements include a new state-of-the-art dance floor, a giant video wall and screens, the most popular kid-focused arcade games and new trampoline zones in select fun centers around the nation,” Chuck E. Cheese said in a release.

The restaurant has more plans to “celebrate its nostalgia” with longtime fans while offering entertainment for younger crowds as well.

“Expect more exciting announcements leading up to the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2027,” company officials said.

Currently, there are nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Center locations in 47 states and 19 countries.

As the company dismantles its animatronics, millions of theatergoers worldwide are flocking to see “Five Nights at Freddy’s” — a film and video game series that features murderous animatronic characters inspired by the Chuck E. Cheese brand.