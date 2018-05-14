Chili’s says some customer payment card info was compromised

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The company that owns Chili’s Bar & Grill is saying some customer’s payment card information was compromised at certain restaurant locations.
Brinker International, Inc. says they believe the data breach happened between March and April of this year. They discovered the issue on May 11.
Malware may have been used to gather the payment card information from their systems inside some of their restaurants, according to their press release.
They’re working with a third-party forensic team to investigate the situation and law enforcement officials have been notified.
More details can be found at this link.
The company has not said which locations this breach occurred at, but has advised customers to keep a close eye on their card statements.
There are nine locations in the Hampton Roads area.
- Virginia Beach (At Red Mill Commons 1177 Nimmo Parkway)
- Virginia Beach 4085 Virginia Beach Blvd
- Norfolk (At MacArthur Center 300 Monticello Ave)
- Norfolk (Norfolk Naval Base 9226 Mall Drive)
- Chesapeake 237 Battlefield Blvd
- Chesapeake 2626 Taylor Road
- Hampton 1066 W. Mercury Blvd
- Newport News 12571 Jefferson Ave
- Williamsburg 1652 Richmond Road