Chili’s offering $5 Patron margaritas all month long

TAMPA (WFLA) — Chili’s is mixing it up this year with a $5 Patron margarita offer for the month of January.
The restaurant is sprinkling a little summer in the middle of this winter season with this Patron Silver, triple sec, fresh sour and sugar citrus mix.
News 3 WTKR says the offer is a continuation of their $5 margarita of the month program they’re carrying over to 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- Hampton City Council withdraws 2nd Amendment resolution Wednesday night
- Homeowner says goodbye to Michigan cottage that went over bluff
- 10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
- Las Vegas woman’s dog crushed by PetSmart grooming table
- Burger king testing plant-based breakfast sandwich