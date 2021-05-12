Chick-fil-A to limit sauces to customers due to industry-wide shortage

(WTRF) — Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.
Limits include:
- 1 sauce per entree
- 2 sauces per meal
- 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY Food the limit is due to supply chain disruptions for a range of goods.
“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.
Ketchup packets have also recently been in short supply after demand shot up during the pandemic. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in ketchup production.