Chick-fil-A to limit sauces to customers due to industry-wide shortage

(WTRF) — Chick-fil-A sent out an email to its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

Limits include:

  • 1 sauce per entree
  • 2 sauces per meal
  • 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY Food the limit is due to supply chain disruptions for a range of goods.

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.

Ketchup packets have also recently been in short supply after demand shot up during the pandemic. Heinz recently announced a 25% increase in ketchup production.

