Chick-fil-A to debut delivery-only service offering chicken wings alongside ‘classic’ menu items

(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A’s plans for its virtual restaurant concept — which will offer chicken wings among other new menu items — is nearly ready to take flight.

This week, the chicken chain announced plans to debut a delivery-only kitchen concept called Little Blue Menu, in honor of the original “blue” menus provided to diners at the Hapeville Dwarf House, a restaurant opened by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946. According to Chick-fil-A, Little Blue Menu will serve up items from the “classic” Chick-fil-A menu as well as “a variety of different cuisines” including salads, roasted chicken and chicken wings.

Little Blue Menu will first open in Nashville “later this year,” with another scheduled for Atlanta in 2022.

Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A also filed a trademark for the name Outfox Wings, according to an application cited by Business Insider. A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed that Outfox Wings is just one of the brands that will be available at Little Blue Menu.

Chick-fil-A further said there are “no plans” to serve wings at its brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Little Blue Menu, meanwhile, is said to be inspired by the Hapeville Dwarf House and its “continually changing” menu, according to Chick-fil-A. The company has yet to confirm whether Little Blue Menu’s food offerings will rotate or change, as well.

Additional details concerning Little Blue Menu will be available “later this summer,” Chick-fil-A says.