CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago officer has been stripped of his police powers after he was caught on camera making vulgar gestures toward protesters.
As the officer and his partner left the scene of a George Floyd protest, he was caught on camera flipping off the protesters.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling for the officer to be fired.
“I’ve seen the photograph of the officer in uniform giving people the finger,” the mayor said last week. “That person should be stripped of police powers and start the process for firing him.”
The police superintendent’s office said the officer, whose name has not yet been released, has been demoted to desk duty.
Latest Posts
- Chicago officer stripped of police powers after caught flipping off protesters
- NC June 9 COVID-19 update: Record 774 hospitalizations reported, 250-plus more than before phase 1
- ‘I can’t breathe’: Deadly arrest in Texas caught on bodycam now under investigation
- Myrtle Beach to install social distancing signs at 140 beach access points
- Photos show Iran built fake aircraft carrier for potential live-fire drills