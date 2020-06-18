Chicago high school student charged in murder of transgender woman

CHICAGO (WGN) — A judge denied bail Wednesday for a teenager police say shot and killed a woman after finding out she was transgender.

Officials said 18-year-old Orlando Perez met 37-year-old Selena Reyes-Hernandez in the early hours of May 31, and the two went back to her Marquette Park home.

After finding out Reyes-Hernandez was a trans woman, police say Perez left and then came back with a gun. Court documents say after he shot and killed her, Perez left the crime scene, but came back to shoot her three more times.

Police say surveillance images show Orlando Perez entering the home of Selena Reyes-Hernandez (Image: CPD)

“The victim lives with the family at the location, the family heard some loud noises, some banging around; they were texting the victim on her phone and when they finally came down they discovered the victim,” said Brendan Deenihan, CPD Chief of Detectives.

Police say there is extensive private video showing Perez in the neighborhood, in addition to images of himself with Reyes-Hernandez on his phone. After Perez was arrested Sunday, police say they found the gun he used and also confessed to the crime.

Police say they found images of Perez on Reyes-Hernandez’s cell phone (Image: CPD)

According to police, the two met on the street in the early morning hours on the day of the murder, and were not in a long-term relationship.

A judge denied bail for Perez Wednesday and called him a danger to the community. His next court date is scheduled for July 6. He is a senior at Bogan High School.