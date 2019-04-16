Chewy Chips Ahoy 13-oz cookies recalled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Check your pantry!

The company that produces Chips Ahoy recently announced a voluntary recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies.

According to a news release from the company, the recall is being conducted because of the potential for these products to contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient.”

The recalled cookies were sold at stores nationwide and have the following numbers on the packaging:

Retail UPC Code No. 0 44000 03223 4

Best When Used By Dates (Located on left top side of package by lift tab):

* 07SEP2019

* 08SEP2019

* 14SEP2019

* 15SEP2019

This recall is limited exclusively to the Chewy Chips Ahoys listed above.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.