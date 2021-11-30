Chesapeake country singer Lana Scott again moves forward in ‘The Voice’ competition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s Lana Scott is hanging on in NBC’s “The Voice.”

Scott was voted to move onto the next round by fans of the show. She’s the only country artist left in the competition.

Two contestants went home Tuesday night: Holly Forbes on Team Ariana Grande and Jeremy Rosado on Team Kelly Clarkson.

When the competition came down to the last three contestants Tuesday night, Americans voted to instantly save Jershika Maple, a member of Team John Legend.

Tuesday night’s show was a clean sweep for Team Blake.

Last week, Shelton’s entire team moved on to the top 10 round.

Click here for more information on NBC’s The Voice.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on WAVY-TV 10.