Chesapeake Bay Foundation picks Hilary Harp Falk as new president and CEO

This photo provided by David Harp/Chesapeakephotos.com shows Hilary Harp Falk. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has announced a new president and chief executive officer. The foundation’s Board of Trustees announced Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, that Hilary Harp Falk will start as the foundation’s new chief on Jan. 3, 2022. Falk has served as the National Wildlife Federation’s chief program officer. (David Harp/Chesapeakephotos.com via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has announced a new president and chief executive officer.

The foundation’s Board of Trustees announced Monday that Hilary Harp Falk will start as the foundation’s new chief on Jan. 3. Falk has served as the National Wildlife Federation’s chief program officer.

Falk, who lives in Annapolis, Maryland, will replace William Baker, who has been president and CEO of the foundation since 1981 and is retiring. At the National Wildlife Federation, Falk led and integrated all national and regional programs while serving as strategic advisor to the CEO.