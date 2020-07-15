Check your ‘risk level’ of being exposed to COVID-19 with new interactive map

NATIONAL (WAVY) — If you’re like most people, you’re worried about the current spread of coronavirus and wonder how much socializing is “safe” right now.

Well, researchers at Georgia Tech have come up with a way to gauge your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 at various places.

It’s an interactive map that calculates your chance of coming in contact with someone positive with the virus.

To try it, just go online or on Twitter and look up “COVID-19 event risk.”

From there, zoom in on the state, and find the county for your upcoming event.

Choose the number of people that you think will be in attendance and the map will give you the calculated risk based on at least one COVID-19 positive person being there.

The popular assessment tool is the work of a professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Biological Sciences. It’s updated each day.

To check the map out, click here.

