NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Hugo is a man of very few words. But helping craft some of the biggest songs of the early 2000s, his music may have spoken louder than he ever could.

“It’s always just been gratifying to see people enjoy the music when it’s played out loud and you’re cultivating moments or opportunities for moments to share,” said the two-time Grammy winner. “When music is playing out, it’s a sound. And if we can share that understanding with what we hear, then hopefully we’ll be able to understand each other’s soul and our intents in this world.”

The legendary producing duo The Neptunes, comprised of Hugo and Pharrell Williams, will be formally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. The hit-makers are part of the pandemic-delayed 2020 class which includes other icons like The Isley Brothers, Annie Lennox and Mariah Carey.

A songwriter becomes eligible for selection 20 years after the first commercial release of a song and must have a notable catalog. According to the Hall, out of the tens of thousands of songwriters of this era, there are only around 400 who have been inducted into this prestigious group which boasts names like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Jay-Z, Marvin Gaye, Burt Bacharach, Bruce Springsteen and Curtis Mayfield. Lil Nas X will get a special award.