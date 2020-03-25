1  of  3
Central church holds service again after Pastor claimed service was cancelled

National

by: Jonah Gilmore

Posted: / Updated:

“It didn’t matter how great you were, how rich you were, how poor you were, what your status was the difference is, do you have the blood of God.”

A Facebook live steam shows what appears to be a church service inside life Tabernacle Church in central.  

Tuesday afternoon, Pastor Tony Spell said, due to negativity online, the service would not go on.

“There’s nothing you can say on why you cancelled.

I’m not going to say, my lawyers have advised me not to comment.”

From the Facebook livestream of Tabernacle Life’s Tuesday night mass

Prior to the alleged service, Spell said, he would be turning people around but video shows people walking inside. Spell then asked our crew to leave.

“Um I’m going to ask you to leave.”

From the Facebook livestream of Tabernacle Life’s Tuesday night mass

Last week, Spell and Life Tabernacle came under fire for allowing more than a thousand worshipers to gather on the grounds. That service came after Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents to not gather in large groups and practice social distancing. In a March 18, 2020 interview, Spell told our crew, despite that recommendation from the Governor, he believes it’s crucial that the church stays open.

“We’ll continue to stay open. We have our doors open as a Church as a right to assemble and a right to worship God.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

https://www.brproud.com/health/coronavirus/central-church-hosts-1800-people-amid-covid-19-outbreak/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

