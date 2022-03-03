CDC’s latest COVID risk map by county across VA

(Data from CDC)

(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) released the latest risk map regarding COVID.

As of March 3, the map shows more areas across the Commonwealth are heading into the low-risk level. Meanwhile, in the southwest and central Virginia area, the risk levels remain high.

On the CDC website, they break down what each level means.

LOWMEDIUMHIGH
Keep updated on COVID vaccinesHealthcare provider provides information on whether or not to wear a mask and other precautionsWear a mask indoors in public
Get tested if you have symptomsKeep updated on COVID vaccinesKeep updated on COVID vaccines
Get tested if you have symptomsGet tested if you have symptoms
Additional precautions for people at high risk for severe illness
Data from the CDC website (cdc.gov)

Below is the latest map detailing the community levels by county.

Community Levels by County Map from the CDC from March 3 (cdc.gov)

Below is a breakdown of the counties and cities and their recent risk levels on March 3.

High

  • Highland County
  • Bath County
  • Alleghany County
  • Bedford County
  • Campbell County
  • Appomattox County
  • Amherst County
  • Nelson County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Giles County
  • Bland County
  • Wythe County
  • Pulaski County
  • Montgomery County
  • Grayson County
  • Carroll County
  • Floyd
  • Galax
  • Radford
  • Tazewell County
  • Botetourt County
  • Lexington
  • Buena Vista
  • Halifax County
  • Charlotte County
  • Martinsville
  • Roanoke

Medium

  • Roanoke City
  • Pittsylvania County
  • Patrick County
  • Franklin County
  • Craig County

Low

  • Danville
  • Henry County

