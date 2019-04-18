CDC warns of listeria infections linked to deli meats, cheeses

Breaking News
by: CNN

ATLANTA (CNN) — A listeria outbreak has hospitalized at least eight people across the U.S. and left one person dead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria infections have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.

The CDC says people who fell ill ate different types of deli products, including meats and cheeses.

Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but officials haven’t said who supplied the deli products involved.

Symptoms of listeria infection include muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, headache, confusion and convulsions.

It can be treated with antibiotics, but is of special concern in pregnant women — since it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth. Senior citizens and those with weak immune systems are also at risk.

